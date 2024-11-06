iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.97 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 2729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $916.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

