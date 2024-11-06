iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.18. The stock has a market cap of $500.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.