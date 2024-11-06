iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.18. The stock has a market cap of $500.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
