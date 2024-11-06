iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

