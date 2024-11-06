IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 20475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on IRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 5.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systrade AG purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
