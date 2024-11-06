IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0047

IOST (IOST) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

