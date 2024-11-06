Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $806.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $765.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $905.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.