Invictus Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $149,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $279.51 and a 1-year high of $397.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.60.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

