Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $519.55, with a volume of 18155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.59.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

