Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EQR opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

