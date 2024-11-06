Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$300.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$271.40.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$11.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$260.67. The company had a trading volume of 227,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,172. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$196.27 and a 12 month high of C$273.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$259.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$243.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

