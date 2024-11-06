Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,709.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,467,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

