Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Scott T. Crawley sold 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $87,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,067.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 14.2 %

FFBC traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 725,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,976.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.