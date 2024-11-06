Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
