Insider Buying: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Acquires 320 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $19,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,384.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of CBU stock traded up $8.54 on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. 596,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

