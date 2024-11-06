IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 21437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

IMAX Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

