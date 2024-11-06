iCAD (ICAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

iCAD Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.



