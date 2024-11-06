HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.98-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.597-$2.599 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $19.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,583. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,515.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.62.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.