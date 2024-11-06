Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of HMN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

