Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 164525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

