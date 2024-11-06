Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 1,044,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

