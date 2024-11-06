HI (HI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $237,443.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,833.12 or 1.00039096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006327 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004327 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $249,755.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

