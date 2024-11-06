HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Diageo by 40.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Diageo by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 98.9% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

