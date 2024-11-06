Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

