HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.72% from the stock’s current price.

VERV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $551.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.75. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.