HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ChromaDex

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.95 million, a P/E ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.88. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

