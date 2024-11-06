Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 4,264 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.97.

Bank of America Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $90,533,647.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,041,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,888,881,917.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $90,533,647.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 812,041,811 shares in the company, valued at $31,888,881,917.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock worth $4,548,518,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

