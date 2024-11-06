Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 3,672 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.621 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

