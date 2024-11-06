Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

