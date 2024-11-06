Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 33,867 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

