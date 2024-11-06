Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 79 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,008.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $900.01 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,913.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $21,200,190. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

