Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,063,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

