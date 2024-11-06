Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.37 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $177.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

