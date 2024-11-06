Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.3 %

PEG opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.