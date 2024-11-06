Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-0.80 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 3,215,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Melius Research began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.