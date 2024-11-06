Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Price Performance
LON GRP opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.90. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
