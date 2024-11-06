Gravity (G) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.23 Million

Gravity (G) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $224.08 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,001.12 or 0.99418841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,257.29 or 0.98391772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,155,720,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02746898 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,563,796.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

