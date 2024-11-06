Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of GT stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.69.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

