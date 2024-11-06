Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 1799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Genpact by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 96,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.