Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $17.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.23. The company had a trading volume of 241,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,501. Gartner has a 12 month low of $392.49 and a 12 month high of $542.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

