FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

