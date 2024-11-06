Fractal Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $5,245,221. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $653.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $399.19 and a 12 month high of $653.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

