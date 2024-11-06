Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 869 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

