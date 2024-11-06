Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

