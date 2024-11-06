Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

