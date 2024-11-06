Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 21 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $576.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $439.81 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

