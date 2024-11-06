First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.08. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 38,708 shares traded.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
