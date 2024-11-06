First Beijing Investment Ltd Takes $1.53 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Noah accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Noah by 121.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $830.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.74 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

