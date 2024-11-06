First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
First Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
First Bank Stock Up 3.5 %
FRBA stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94. First Bank has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
