Financial Security Advisor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $356,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $297.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.23. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

