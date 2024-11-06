Family Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.34. 122,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.